Polygon Portal Goes Live, What's in It for MATIC?


Godfrey Benjamin
Polygon Portal live as new era beckons for ecosystem
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 10:15
Polygon Portal Goes Live, What's in It for MATIC?
Ethereum-based layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) has scrapped its proprietary Wallet Suite in favor of its newly launched Polygon Portal.

New era ushered in

With the Polygon Portal, the protocol says users and developers can now gain proper access to most of the solutions associated with the Polygon Chain. Through the Polygon Portal, users can now explore comprehensive dashboards for Polygon PoS, Polygon zkEVM and Ethereum.

Among the benefits of the new portal include Unified UX for bridging, Third-Party Bridges, the ability to refuel gas and access to explore developer tools. The Polygon Portal also comes with comprehensive documentation, and users will have access to support and the ability to provide feedback.

Polygon is constantly evolving, and this evolution is showcased in its ability to revamp its solutions such that they are typically more usable by both developers and users alike. 

The advancement in its design accounts for why the protocol is the top destination for many enterprises and organizations entering the Web3 ecosystem. As reported earlier, the soccer world-governing body FIFA just moved its non-fungible token (NFT) collections from the Algorand blockchain to Polygon.

This complements related moves by other firms like Starbucks and Flipkart with active loyalty programs hosted on Polygon.

MATIC price in mix

The broad-based improvement in the Polygon ecosystem has an underlying, though indirect, impact on price. At the time of writing, Polygon has jumped by 1.08% to $0.8616, extending its weekly gains to 8.16%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

With the launch of the Polygon Portal a show of consideration for developers, we may see more of an influx of innovators into the ecosystem, with new dApps introduced that can drive demand for MATIC.

Alongside the POL rebranding that is underway, the upside for the protocol’s native token in the long run is enormous.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

