Polkadot's BitCountry Announces InnoVoy Event: Details

The hotly-anticipated event is set to revolutionize the Web3 identity scene before the public mainnet release of the novel EVM/WASM Layer-1 blockchain by BitCountry.

InnoVoy Event kicks off ahead of MNet Continuum launch

BitCountry, the Polkadot (DOT) parachain project for creating immersive metaverse communities, has invited all crypto enthusiasts to attend the InnoVoy Event. The participants will be able to experience BitAvatar, a Universal Avatar identity with an NFT-bound wallet dubbed Backpack.

Announcing the alpha platform of BitCountry team. Check out what's coming next.👀👀 @MNet_io https://t.co/PZ36sdsnDI — Bit.Country (@BitDotCountry) January 10, 2024

The pioneering retail project of MNet Innovation Hub, BitAvatar, represents the pinnacle of avatar customization technology. It is aimed at setting a new standard for advanced user experiences and Web3 project access.

Justin Pham, co-founder and CEO of BitCountry, is excited to introduce such a groundbreaking experience to Web3 pros and newcomers:

We are thrilled to introduce BitAvatar to the Polkadot community through the InnoVoy Event. BitAvatar is more than just an avatar, it’s a new way for users to express themselves and manage their profile in the Web3 space. We believe that this technology will pave the way for more personalized experiences, partner project engagement and beyond

The InnoVoy Event was organized by the team ahead of the mainnet launch of MNet Continuum, a scalable EVM and WASM L1 network featuring an enriched social layer comprising BitCountry, BitAvatar, BitMeet, Social Pool Protocol, ESE SDK and Developer Portal.

1,000 free BitAvatar IDs to be minted

The launch of the InnoVoy campaign is a notable milestone in the evolution of digital IDs and user interaction within the Polkadot (DOT) infrastructure as well as the wider blockchain world.

An exclusive opportunity is available to the first 1,000 users to free-mint their BitAvatar ID without needing an Invite Code. This option allows early adopters to be pioneers in the BitAvatar adoption in various Web3 applications.

Following the creation of the initial 1,000 avatars, new users can only join using an Invite Code shared by early adopters.

It should also be added that all stakers of DOT, the core native cryptocurrency of Polkadot's cross-chain ecosystem, will have the opportunity to earn extra XP as recognition for their contribution to Polkadot and BitCountry.