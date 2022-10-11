Peter Schiff Called Out Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones for Holding Bitcoin

Tue, 10/11/2022 - 10:47
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Fund manager does not believe billionaire holds significant amount of Bitcoin
Peter Schiff Called Out Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones for Holding Bitcoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The most recent statement from billionaire and philanthropist Paul Tudor Jones about holding Bitcoin despite the massive correction caused a dispute in the crypto community, and Peter Schiff has joined it recently.

"Jones already took profits"

Schiff believes that Jones took profits on BTC a long time ago since it is not a very compelling endorsement from the first big mainstream investors. Schiff is most likely hinting at the poor performance of the digital gold on the market: Bitcoin has lost more than 70% of its value since reaching the all-time high back in November.

The endorsement from relatively large mainstream investors might push some retail and inexperienced investors into the industry that is not going through its best time, which will most likely cause a lot of losses for those who do not know how to do proper risk management.

The version about taking profits can also be close to the truth considering the behavior of institutional investors on the crypto market's way down. Most fund management companies exited most of their positions on the digital assets market. According to institutional inflows, funds, trusts and other companies are not yet convinced to return to the market and mostly provide inflows to short derivatives.

Billionaire prefers gold

According to Schiff, the billionaire does not hold a noteworthy amount of BTC, and it might even be a mistake in his AUM calculation. However, Jones has significant exposure to real gold.

Related
Monero (XMR) Forms Fundamentally Important Pattern: Crypto Market Review, October 10

Recently, the precious metal saw a 6% price increase in contrast to Bitcoin's stalemate. Unfortunately, bears pushed gold below the 50-day moving average and it continued its way down.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Investor Loses ADA Worth More Than $25 Million to Celsius Freeze
10/11/2022 - 13:04
Cardano Investor Loses ADA Worth More Than $25 Million to Celsius Freeze
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Gokhshtein on SHIB: I Should Have Got into It, Regardless of "DOGE Killer" Tag Line
10/11/2022 - 12:04
Gokhshtein on SHIB: I Should Have Got into It, Regardless of "DOGE Killer" Tag Line
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Zephyr Platform Launches Decentralized Prediction Market: Review
10/11/2022 - 11:55
Zephyr Platform Launches Decentralized Prediction Market: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov