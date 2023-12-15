Peter Brandt Ends Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Debate With Scary Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Legendary trader and investor Peter Brandt has once again shown he is not a fan of Ethereum (ETH), with a mind-numbing forecast about the coin’s future. According to Peter Brandt, he did not foresee Ethereum living up to be a listed digital currency in the next 10 years, a rather gloomy projection for a coin that is currently the second largest, after Bitcoin (BTC).

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Ethereum is changing hands for $2,269.34, down 0.6% in the past 24 hours and by more than 3.7% in the trailing seven-day period. While Peter Brandt's decade prediction of Ethereum is a major concern to note, his differing position stems from the belief that the digital currency is not a worthy store of value.

In his post on X, Peter Brandt said ETH is not a comparable store of value when placed side by side with Bitcoin, and he acknowledged not understanding why traders often choose to HODL the coin.

Ether $ETH is not comparable to $BTC as a store of value. Why hodl ETH when you can hodl BTC

And the functionality and gas price of ETH make the crypto a piece of junk

My prediction is that ETH may not even be a listed asset in 10 years https://t.co/4WQ7wnFWEO — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 14, 2023

To Peter Brandt, the bad functionality of Ethereum and the skyrocketing gas fees might eventually be its demise in the long run. With how relatively unusable ETH is, Brandt boldly labeled the asset as a "piece of junk."

Ethereum on radar of most experts

The fact that Ethereum pioneered a different aspect of the industry makes it a subject of comparison for many experts in the space.

Besides the gloom shared by Peter Brandt, Raoul Pal also waded into the Ethereum versus Solana debate recently. The top analyst labeled Ethereum as the Android of the crypto ecosystem while naming Solana as the iOS of the industry.

Unlike Brandt, many experts foresee a brighter future for Ethereum, especially as it currently powers some of the most innovative layer-2 protocols in the industry, including Polygon zkEVM, Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP), among others.