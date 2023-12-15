Advertisement
AD

Peter Brandt Ends Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Debate With Scary Prediction

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Peter Brandt cancels Ethereum as viable store of value in relation to Bitcoin
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 10:28
Peter Brandt Ends Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Debate With Scary Prediction
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Legendary trader and investor Peter Brandt has once again shown he is not a fan of Ethereum (ETH), with a mind-numbing forecast about the coin’s future. According to Peter Brandt, he did not foresee Ethereum living up to be a listed digital currency in the next 10 years, a rather gloomy projection for a coin that is currently the second largest, after Bitcoin (BTC).

Advertisement

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price to Reach $2,500 on This Date, But Here's Catch

At the time of writing, Ethereum is changing hands for $2,269.34, down 0.6% in the past 24 hours and by more than 3.7% in the trailing seven-day period. While Peter Brandt's decade prediction of Ethereum is a major concern to note, his differing position stems from the belief that the digital currency is not a worthy store of value.

In his post on X, Peter Brandt said ETH is not a comparable store of value when placed side by side with Bitcoin, and he acknowledged not understanding why traders often choose to HODL the coin. 

To Peter Brandt, the bad functionality of Ethereum and the skyrocketing gas fees might eventually be its demise in the long run. With how relatively unusable ETH is, Brandt boldly labeled the asset as a "piece of junk."

Ethereum on radar of most experts

The fact that Ethereum pioneered a different aspect of the industry makes it a subject of comparison for many experts in the space.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) to Massively Outperform in a Couple of Years: Raoul Pal

Besides the gloom shared by Peter Brandt, Raoul Pal also waded into the Ethereum versus Solana debate recently. The top analyst labeled Ethereum as the Android of the crypto ecosystem while naming Solana as the iOS of the industry.

Unlike Brandt, many experts foresee a brighter future for Ethereum, especially as it currently powers some of the most innovative layer-2 protocols in the industry, including Polygon zkEVM, Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP), among others.

#Peter Brandt #Ethereum
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 3 Reasons Why XRP Is Underperforming in This Rally
2023/12/15 10:26
3 Reasons Why XRP Is Underperforming in This Rally
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Founder Issues Critical Warning to Whole Crypto Space
2023/12/15 10:26
Cardano Founder Issues Critical Warning to Whole Crypto Space
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Binance to Cut These XRP and ADA Products as Exchange Remains Aim for SEC
2023/12/15 10:26
Binance to Cut These XRP and ADA Products as Exchange Remains Aim for SEC
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Peter Brandt Ends Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Debate With Scary Prediction
Peter Brandt Ends Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Debate With Scary Prediction
3 Reasons Why XRP Is Underperforming in This Rally
3 Reasons Why XRP Is Underperforming in This Rally
Cardano Founder Issues Critical Warning to Whole Crypto Space
Cardano Founder Issues Critical Warning to Whole Crypto Space
Binance to Cut These XRP and ADA Products as Exchange Remains Aim for SEC
Binance to Cut These XRP and ADA Products as Exchange Remains Aim for SEC
Exclusive Interview With Arllecta Founder on AI, SenseChain and Longevity Project
Exclusive Interview With Arllecta Founder on AI, SenseChain and Longevity Project
SafeMoon Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, Bizarre Price Reaction Emerges
SafeMoon Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, Bizarre Price Reaction Emerges
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes Bullish Move With Epic Twist: Top Analyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes Bullish Move With Epic Twist: Top Analyst
Massive Bitcoin Options Expiry Approaches
Massive Bitcoin Options Expiry Approaches
Solana (SOL) Threatens to Overtake XRP. Will This Flippening Happen?
Solana (SOL) Threatens to Overtake XRP. Will This Flippening Happen?
SOL's Price Thrill Ride to Start Again If These 3 Factors Align
SOL's Price Thrill Ride to Start Again If These 3 Factors Align
Show all
Advertisement
AD