article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum going up for now, but underlying data shows some issues
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 09:45
Ethereum (ETH) Price to Reach $2,500 on This Date, But Here's Catch
Ethereum's price trajectory has been the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation, especially as it shows numerous reversal signs. Chart analysis suggests that the middle of January 2024 could be when Ethereum potentially hits the coveted $2,500 price mark. However, like any projection on the volatile market, this comes with significant caveats.

A study of Ethereum's price performance, as depicted in the recent ETH/USDT chart, shows a robust uptrend with high momentum. This is corroborated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which, although retreating from overbought territory, remains strong, indicating sustained buying interest. The moving averages (MAs) — key indicators of long-term trends — demonstrate a bullish crossover, with shorter-term MAs traversing above longer-term ones, signaling ongoing upward momentum.

ETHUSD
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Specifically, the separation between the 50-day and 200-day moving averages is widening, a classic confirmation of a strong trend. However, this separation could also precede a long-term correction, particularly if it continues to expand without price consolidation. Additionally, descending volume accompanying recent price spikes raises concerns. Robust volume is a hallmark of sustainable price movements, and without it, the likelihood of a retracement increases.

Given these factors, mid-January 2024 stands out as a pivotal moment for Ethereum. Should the current momentum persist, and if volume picks up to validate the trend, reaching $2,500 is possible. This projection assumes that the current support levels hold firm and that buyer interest continues unabated.

However, investors should heed the warning signs. The descending volume is the primary indicator to watch after as it may bring some issues and cause a drop of momentum in the future. Moreover, the potential for a long-term correction looms if the market perceives the price has outpaced fundamentals.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

