Peter Brandt Drops Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction, Shiba Inu Erases Zero, Dogecoin Scores New Listing on Major Japanese Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today.

BTC to $200,000? Peter Brandt drops epic Bitcoin price prediction

Following Bitcoin's recent remarkable surge, veteran trader Peter Brandt took to X platform to offer his view on the future trajectory of Bitcoin's value. Per Brandt's analysis , there is a possibility that by the end of the current bull market cycle, which is expected around August or September 2025, the BTC price could hit the $200,000 level. However, the trader warns that a closure below the $50,521 threshold could nullify this optimistic projection, highlighting the significance of sustained momentum to achieve such ambitious goals. The veracity of such an ambitious prediction is vividly discussed in the crypto community, and it remains to be seen whether it will turn into reality. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $60,900, up 7.03% over the past 24 hours, the level last seen in November 2021.

Shiba Inu erases zero as SHIB price jumps

Yesterday , dog-themed meme token SHIB once again broke above the $0.00001 level, to the great delight of Shiba Inu holders. Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00001108, up 5.41% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. The increase occurred when SHIB overcame a crucial resistance level above $0.000009, which served as many SHIB holders' breakeven threshold. As a reminder, Shiba Inu aimed at this long-awaited level twice in mid-February, but bullish attempts halted at highs of $0.00001005 without rising much higher. The surge in the Shiba Inu price lines up with an overall market upswing, with Bitcoin first retaking the $57,000 milestone and then skyrocketing to highs of $60,000.

Dogecoin (DOGE) scores new listing on major Japanese crypto exchange