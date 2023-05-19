Pepe Makes Its Debut on Another Global Exchange

Bittrex Global, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of PEPE on their platform

Bittrex Global, a major player in the cryptocurrency exchange market, has announced the listing of Pepe (PEPE) on its platform.

In a move expected to encourage trading, the exchange has further sweetened the deal by offering zero fees on PEPE/USDC trades until August 28.

The popular meme-based digital token has seen its price inch upwards by 2.4% to $0.00000153.

However, the current price is notably below its all-time high of $0.00000431 recorded on May 5, recording a drop of 64.57%.

As Bittrex Global forges ahead with new listings like Pepe $PEPE, it’s worth noting the stark contrast with its U.S. division. Recently, Bittrex Inc., once one of the country's largest crypto trading platforms, has filed for bankruptcy, after facing a lawsuit from federal securities regulators and ceasing its U.S. operations.

Amid this backdrop, Pepe has been securing its foothold in the global crypto market, with other major exchanges like Kraken also embracing the digital token.

Kraken's recent listing of the token, along with similar moves by other leading platforms like Binance, OKX, Bitget, and KuCoin, reflects the growing acceptance and interest in Pepe among cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.