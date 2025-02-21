Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    PEPE Erases Zero Amid Crypto Market Rebound, What's Next for Price?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 18:40
    Advertisement
    PEPE Erases Zero Amid Crypto Market Rebound, What's Next for Price?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Frog-themed cryptocurrency PEPE rose 6% alongside the larger crypto market in the early Friday session on news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to drop charges against the Coinbase crypto exchange.

    Advertisement

    The broader digital asset market turned green shortly after, with Bitcoin (BTC) approaching $100,000 for the first time since early February.

    The Securities and Exchange Commission is claimed to have decided to drop the action against Coinbase, pending approval from the agency's commissioners. This would be one of the industry's most significant SEC legal victories.

    HOT Stories
    PEPE Erases Zero Amid Crypto Market Rebound, What's Next for Price?
    Breaking: Bybit Suffers Massive $1.4 Billion Hack
    Bitcoin Key Indicator Signals Major Move on Horizon: Potential Scenarios
    Elon Musk Brings Back 'Dogefather' Moniker

    Related
    Pepe (PEPE) Hits 2025 Low: Last Support Level Here
    Thu, 01/23/2025 - 14:27
    Pepe (PEPE) Hits 2025 Low: Last Support Level Here
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    An SEC decision to drop its allegations that Coinbase was operating an unregistered exchange and listing unregistered securities may have far-reaching consequences for other agency crypto enforcement cases, as well as tokens designated as unregistered securities in the lawsuit.

    PEPE recovered from recent lows during the crypto market rebound, erasing a zero from its price tag. PEPE was trading at $0.000010 as of this writing, having previously reached lows of $0.00000951.

    What's next for PEPE?

    PEPE price has largely consolidated in a tight range between $0.00000843 and $0.0000107 since Feb. 7. However, the PEPE price has steadily increased since Feb. 19, reaching highs of $0.00001015 in today's session.

    Related
    PEPE Faces Major Deleveraging Amid 42% Drop
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 16:11
    PEPE Faces Major Deleveraging Amid 42% Drop
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While PEPE's recent advances seem encouraging, major resistance levels must be breached to maintain positive momentum. In this scenario, the daily SMA 50 at $0.00001392 must be breached for PEPE to gain further bullish momentum. Additionally, market sentiment and broader crypto trends might influence PEPE’s next move.

    Traders will be keeping a close eye on PEPE's potential to sustain its gains and move higher. If the momentum continues, larger gains may be in store. However, a pullback is also possible, so traders must observe key support levels, one of which lies at $0.0000081.

    #PEPE

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 17:51
    100,000,000 Dogecoin Hits Binance, Adam Back Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin, SEC Reveals New Anti-Crypto-Fraud Unit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 17:39
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Key Bitcoin Time Frames: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE Erases Zero Amid Crypto Market Rebound, What's Next for Price?
    100,000,000 Dogecoin Hits Binance, Adam Back Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin, SEC Reveals New Anti-Crypto-Fraud Unit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Key Bitcoin Time Frames: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD