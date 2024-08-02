Over One Billion XRP Shuffled by Ripple in 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In its characteristic manner, American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc. has shuffled more than a billion XRP in the past 24 hours as it makes a defined fund release from escrow. According to snapshots of a series of transfers in and out of the firm’s escrow wallet captured by Whale Alert, the total XRP shuffled is more than one billion.

XRP liquidity and market sentiment

The control of the XRP supply via the escrow model by Ripple Labs has grown to become a customary move to determine the coin’s liquidity. Per Whale Alert, 500 million XRP have been released from escrow in two tranches.

🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 300,000,000 #XRP (178,562,099 USD) unlocked from escrow at unknown wallethttps://t.co/lXf5GQvVbX — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 2, 2024

The first involves 300 million XRP valued at $178,562,099, and the second is a 200 million XRP release, with a monetary valuation of $119,178,067. These two distinct transactions were preceded by at least six others, where Ripple moved from 100,000,000 XRP to 600,000,000 XRP in and out of the wallets it controls.

The market appears unmoved by these escrow transfers as it is not uncommon for the payment firm. At the time of writing, the price of XRP is down by 6.8% in the past 24 hours and is changing hands for $0.5685.

The trading volume is also down at the moment, proof of the diminishing confidence the market is experiencing.

Setting new standard

Historically, Ripple Labs has released about one billion XRP from escrow monthly. This implies that the firm may still initiate more releases in the coming days. For XRP, there is a need to sustain its growth trend as it ended July on a stellar note.

The superficial price metrics might be down for now, but that does not negate the fact that XRP is experiencing one of the strongest bullish sentiments in more than a year.