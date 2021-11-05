Over $1 Billion in BNB Moved After Binance Launched DAR Trading

In the past several hours, several massive lumps of Binance Coin have been shifted by crypto whales after Binance launched DAR trading pairs

According to data provided by major crypto tracker Whale Alert, over the past five hours, 1,790,000 BNB have been shifted by anonymous cryptocurrency whales between their wallets.

Whales and Binance move $1 billion in BNB

Each BNB lump carried around 200,000 BNB on average, except one—the biggest transaction, carrying 800,000 Binance Coins worth $472,499,097.

All transactions were made from one anonymous wallet to another; however, two transfers were made from Binance. The aforementioned lump of 800,000 BNB is among them. The overall worth of the transferred BNB tokens is a whopping $1.057 billion.

Binance launches DAR trading after 30-day staking

Earlier, Binance announced that, on Nov. 4, it would start trading the DAR token against BTC, BNB, BUSD and USDT coins.

On Oct. 28, crypto trading venue Binance spread the word about launching the 23rd project on its launchpool, Mines of Dalaria (DAR). It is a play-to-earn game running on Binance Smart Chain.

Users have been able to stake their BNB and BUSD for a month to farm DAR coins since Oct. 29.

At press time, BNB is sitting almost 13% below its May all-time high of $675 per coin, trading at $589.