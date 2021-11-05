lumenswap_lottery
Over $1 Billion in BNB Moved After Binance Launched DAR Trading

Fri, 11/05/2021 - 09:52
article image
Yuri Molchan
In the past several hours, several massive lumps of Binance Coin have been shifted by crypto whales after Binance launched DAR trading pairs
According to data provided by major crypto tracker Whale Alert, over the past five hours, 1,790,000 BNB have been shifted by anonymous cryptocurrency whales between their wallets.

Whales and Binance move $1 billion in BNB

Each BNB lump carried around 200,000 BNB on average, except one—the biggest transaction, carrying 800,000 Binance Coins worth $472,499,097.

All transactions were made from one anonymous wallet to another; however, two transfers were made from Binance. The aforementioned lump of 800,000 BNB is among them. The overall worth of the transferred BNB tokens is a whopping $1.057 billion.

Elon Musk Supports Dogecoin Co-Founder in His Twitter Tirade Against Hype in Crypto

Binance launches DAR trading after 30-day staking

Earlier, Binance announced that, on Nov. 4, it would start trading the DAR token against BTC, BNB, BUSD and USDT coins.

On Oct. 28, crypto trading venue Binance spread the word about launching the 23rd project on its launchpool, Mines of Dalaria (DAR). It is a play-to-earn game running on Binance Smart Chain.

Users have been able to stake their BNB and BUSD for a month to farm DAR coins since Oct. 29.

At press time, BNB is sitting almost 13% below its May all-time high of $675 per coin, trading at $589.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

