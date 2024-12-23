Odds of Magnificent 7 Company Buying Bitcoin on the Rise

Kalshi users currently see a 70% chance of a Magnificent 7 company buying Bitcoin before the end of 2025.

As reported by U.Today, business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced another significant Bitcoin purchase earlier today. Its total Bitcoin holdings currently stand at roughly $41 billion, which represents 2.1% of the cryptocurrency's entire supply. The company's shares have surged by nearly 500% this year.

Earlier this year, MicroStrategy managed to top several Magnificent 7 stocks, including Amazon (AMZN), in terms of trading volume .

So far, Bitcoin's corporate is yet to gain significant traction despite MicroStrategy's success story.

After Tesla made its groundbreaking $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin back in 2021, many suggested that many other major non-crypto players would follow suit. However, this was not the case.

As reported by U.Today , only a tiny portion of chief financial officers surveyed by CNBC view Bitcoin as a store of value. The vast majority of them continue to treat it as a tool for speculation.

Earlier this month, Microsoft shareholders overwhemingly rejected a proposal to assess potential Bitcoin investment, with less than one percent of them voting in favor of such an initiative.

Amazon shareholders also recently proposed investing as much as 5% of the tech giant's assets into Bitcoin. However, such a proposal is unlikely to be approved in the near future.

Even though MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor does not expect corporations to rally behind Bitcoin in the near future, he recently said that he expected the leading cryptocurrency to be part of the discussion.