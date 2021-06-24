PointPay
PointPay

Number of Active Bitcoin Wallets Drops to July 2020 Low: Report

News
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 13:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Data shared by IntoTheBlock team shows that the number of active Bitcoin wallets has plummeted by quarter this month
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
IntoTheBlock has tweeted that the number of active BTC wallets has plunged in June, dropping by over 25 percent.

Over the past week, there has been 787,000 active wallets on the Bitcoin network.

Earlier this spring, there was a peak of twice as more wallets actively used on the network.

Image via Twitter

Santiment agency adds that the last time active Bitcoin wallets were this low was July 13 last year.

What remains to be seen is an uptick in address activity. On the 30-day rolling scale of daily active address scale, July 13, 2020 was the last time the $BTC network was this low.

In the meantime, Bitcoin price has rebounded from its drop under the $34,000 level and at the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $33,999, as per CoinMarketCap.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

