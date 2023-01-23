NFT on XRPL Just Sold Even Without Image Attached, Dev Says

Mon, 01/23/2023 - 16:22
article image
Vladislav Sopov
XRPL Labs lead developer Wietse Wind shares surprising story of testing of XRPL-based NFT functionality
NFT on XRPL Just Sold Even Without Image Attached, Dev Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

XRP Ledger enthusiasts are guessing what made a mysterious non-fungible token collector make such a strange purchase on a nascent XRPL NFT market.

Someone just bought blank test NFT on XRPL with no images or metadata

Today, on Jan. 23, 2023, Wietse Wind of XRPL Labs shared the details of a strange accident that took place on XRP Ledger. Per his statement, he just was just experimenting with NFT tools on XRPL and created a "blank" token with no distinctive features.

The only purpose of the NFT in question was to test some functions of XUMM, a popular noncustodial wallet for XRP and tokens on XRP Ledger. However, someone purchased it immediately after it was deployed and became visible on-chain.

Basically, the NFT has a hard-coded "burn" function: testing NFT burn mechansms and associated alerts was among the core rationales for this experiment.

Most likely, the transaction was made by an automated trading service (bot) that scans XRP Ledger in search of suitable offers. Commentators on Mr. Wind's account noticed that similar accidents took place while testing previously.

XRP ecosystem bets big on NFTs

Also, XRP enthusiasts are guessing whether the new owner of the blank NFT with no metadata will be able to sell it in the coming years with an impressive profit, as this one will be unique token.

As covered by U.Today, release of NFT functionality was among the most anticipated tech developments for the XRP community. Trending NFT collections have already surpassed 7.3 million XRP in turnover.

In December 2022, XRPL-based versions of Crypto Punks and Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) collections smashed through major sales milestones.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

