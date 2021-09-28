Ekta
Ekta

NFL Star Aaron Jones to Be Paid in Crypto

News
Tue, 09/28/2021 - 13:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Aaron Jones' compensation will be in crypto as part of his deal with FTX
NFL Star Aaron Jones to Be Paid in Crypto
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has scored a long-term deal with the FTX exchange, the company announced Tuesday.

He now holds an undisclosed equity stake in the cryptocurrency giant, together with his brother Alvin Jones.

As part of the partnership, the NFL player's compensation will be paid in crypto, joining the ranks of other football players who have embraced digital assets.

Related
Major League Baseball Inks Partnership with Crypto Exchange FTX

Jones claims that he plans to invest his marketing earnings in various cryptocurrencies in the future:

I plan to invest a portion of my future marketing earnings in cryptocurrency and other blockchain-related assets through the FTX US exchange.

In June, superstar NFL player Tom Brady became a stakeholder in FTX, together with his wife Gisele Bündchen. Earlier this month, the famous couple was also featured in the exchange's ad campaign.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BitPay and Verifone Partner to Allow Doge, Bitcoin and Ethereum Checkouts in the U.S.
09/28/2021 - 14:17
BitPay and Verifone Partner to Allow Doge, Bitcoin and Ethereum Checkouts in the U.S.
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 28
09/28/2021 - 13:57
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image The Sims Creator Develops New “Scary” Blockchain- and AI-Based Game
09/28/2021 - 13:17
The Sims Creator Develops New “Scary” Blockchain- and AI-Based Game
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan