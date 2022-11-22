Shiba Inu Trifecta Now Supported by This Noncustodial Wallet: Details

Tue, 11/22/2022 - 11:27
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu is currently available on several popular cryptocurrency exchanges
NOW Wallet, a noncustodial crypto wallet by ChangeNOW, has announced support for the Shiba Inu ecosystem token. This implies that users would now be able to buy, sell and store BONE, and likewise swap it with over 500 crypto assets.

With the new addition, NOW Wallet now supports the full Shiba Inu trifecta: SHIB, LEASH and BONE.

Apart from the SHIB trifecta, NOW Wallet supports BTC, ETH and over 30 major cryptocurrencies, as well as thousands of tokens based on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and others.

Shiba Inu is currently available on several popular cryptocurrency exchanges, as this year has been remarkable for listings. Likewise, a handful of crypto exchanges have listed the SHIB trifecta. As reported by U.Today, StealthEX, a custody-free cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced the listing of the full Shiba Inu trifecta: SHIB, LEASH and BONE.

Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay announced listing the full Shiba Inu trifecta: SHIB, BONE and LEASH.

SHIB and BONE price action

At the time of publication, SHIB was down 4.22% at $0.00000826. Shiba Inu currently ranks as the 14th largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $4.53 billion. BONE was likewise down 6.32% at $0.60 and ranked 170th in the crypto market rankings.

While BONE has seen a jump in market rankings in recent weeks, its price has failed to reflect the move as it remains down 34.5% in the last 30 days.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

