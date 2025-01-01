Advertisement
    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Minimum? Meme Coin Enters 2025 on Bullish Note

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) starts 2025 bullishly with new price floor at $0.00002
    Wed, 1/01/2025 - 13:17
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, ended 2024 on a high note, staying above the key $0.00002 price point. This level, which is both psychological and technical, might mean more than just a year-end win. It could be the new minimum price floor for the token as 2025 begins.

    SHIB climbed steadily throughout 2024, ending the year with solid 104.44% growth. It started just above $0.00001036 and then went up, ending up breaking through $0.00002.

    SHIB's past performance tells an interesting story. Most years have ended well, except for 2022, when it dropped 75.8% — a bit of a bummer. That year sticks out like an anomaly in an otherwise solid track record. The next few years still saw gains: 27.8% in 2023, an awesome 2,665% in 2021, and now another triple-digit percentage rise in 2024.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    This upward trend is not perfect, but it shows that the Shiba Inu token can bounce back and grow even after an 80% correction. The fact that the price has been able to stay above $0.00002 at the end of each year makes it seem like this might become the new baseline, which would give long-term holders more confidence.

    It's not just about making money; it's about staying strong. The new year is starting with this meme token in a pretty interesting spot. It has solid price support, it has performed well over the last year, and its trajectory has been mostly up.

    It is unclear if $0.00002 will become the new minimum for SHIB, but it seems like the conditions are good for the token to keep building on its momentum. As we head into 2025, it's all about the maintenance.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

