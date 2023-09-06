New PayPal (PYUSD) Stablecoin Pairs Set for Listing on Huobi: Details

Wed, 09/06/2023 - 15:50
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
PayPal (PYUSD) stablecoin to go live on Huobi exchange with three new pairs
New PayPal (PYUSD) Stablecoin Pairs Set for Listing on Huobi: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

More exchanges have started pledging their support for PayPal (PYUSD), the stablecoin introduced a few weeks back by the American blockchain payments giant, PayPal Holdings Inc. Following up on its earlier plans to support the stablecoin, Huobi exchange has revealed the exact listing details for the new token.

Related
PayPal Stablecoin PYUSD Trading Volume Tripled in 24 Hours: What Is Happening?

According to the update provided by the trading platform, it promptly opened up for PYUSD deposits, while it confirmed the actual listing is slated for Thursday, Sept. 7. As Huobi unveiled, the trading will be opened for three unique pairs, including PYUSD/USDT, BTC/PYUSD and ETH/PYUSD. The trading is slated to commence just when the deposit volume has met the needed market demand, which will be announced in advance.

PYUSD is considered a game-changing stablecoin in the broader digital currency ecosystem as it is a testament to the fact that traditional mainstream financial services firms can also embrace stablecoin innovation despite crypto complexities. PayPal's embrace of stablecoin settlement further underscores the revolutionary role that the asset class is poised to play in the evolution of the financial and payment services sector.

To complement the listing, Huobi confirmed withdrawals will be enabled from Sept. 12, offering the PYUSD an avenue to be settled on the exchange.

Stablecoin encroachment into TradFi

Beyond PayPal, stablecoins are becoming quite engrafted among payment institutions around the world and are taking advantage of their speed and relatively lower cost to complement their own existing payment infrastructures.

Related
Visa Giant Expands Stablecoin Settlement Capabilities Through USDC and Solana Chain

Visa Inc. is one of the major payment channels with a very deep and vested interest in stablecoins. As reported earlier this week, the company extended USDC settlement support to the Solana (SOL) protocol, a move that has generated a lot of accolades in the broader Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Today, the focus remains on PYUSD, which has landed related listings on the Coinbase, BitMart and Kraken exchanges to mention a few.

#PayPal
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Best Time to Grab Crypto for Highest ROI Potential Revealed by Lark Davis
09/06/2023 - 15:35
Best Time to Grab Crypto for Highest ROI Potential Revealed by Lark Davis
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Binance CEO CZ Addresses Exodus of Managers for First Time
09/06/2023 - 15:20
Binance CEO CZ Addresses Exodus of Managers for First Time
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple President Makes Big Statement at Paris Blockchain Week
09/06/2023 - 14:45
Ripple President Makes Big Statement at Paris Blockchain Week
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev