Netflix, Warner Bros Veteran Brian Rocha Joins Coinbase: Details

Another Web2 heavyweight decides to join crypto revolution on board of Coinbase

Coinbase, a leading U.S.-incorporated centralized cryptocurrencies ecosystem, is on a hiring spree. From February, its team is joined by a professional with 15 years of experience in finance, business development and content production.

Brian Rocha joins Coinbase as head of content strategy

According to the announcement shared by Mr. Brian Rocha on his LinkedIn page, he started working in Coinbase's crypto ecosystem as its head of content strategy.

Image via LinkedIn

Mr. Rocha is happy to explore the opportunities unlocked by the cryptocurrencies and Web3 segments with his expertise in building strategy for entertainment giants:

I'm excited to share that today I will be joining Coinbase! After having spent the past 15 years working with both legacy and new media and entertainment companies, I'm excited to take on a new opportunity building content strategy for the #crypto, #blockchain, and #web3 world.

His announcement was verified by Coinbase official LinkedIn account.

Previously, Mr. Rocha spent more than five years at world-leading streaming platform Netflix as a manager, senior manager and director of the Content and Analysis department.

Coinbase siphons Web2 professionals

Prior to joining Netflix, he curated finance and digital development at The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Entertainment. At Disney, he also took part in business development coordination in China.

This is not the first time that a Web2 veteran joins Coinbase to advance its toolkit, technical progress and promotion. As covered by U.Today, in November 2021, Shalin Pei, the Facebook engineer responsible for FB Social News and FB Local News workloads, was appointed DeFi designer at Coinbase.

Ms. Pei even attached ".eth" to her Twitter handle to mark the switch to the Web3 sphere.