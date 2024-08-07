    Mystery Shiba Inu Whale Empties Major US Exchange of 220 Billion SHIB

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    220 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) pulled out of major US exchange by mysterious whale
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 13:53
    Mystery Shiba Inu Whale Empties Major US Exchange of 220 Billion SHIB
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    As previously reported by U.Today, the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu saw an enormous spike in large transaction volume earlier this week, totaling 9 trillion SHIB. This period was characterized by a roller-coaster of price action for the Shiba Inu token, when its quotes first dropped by almost 30% and then skyrocketed even higher.

    The activity among large holders continued when a previously unknown whale attracted attention. Thus, the address "0x4B5" has withdrawn about 220 billion SHIB, which is equivalent to $3.04 million. The accumulation was done in two tranches, with most of the tokens coming 22 hours ago and the rest, specifically 3.55 billion SHIB, coming seven hours later.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    As a result, the anonymous entity is already up $114,370 on their Shiba Inu (SHIB) investment. Moreover, according to Arkham Intelligence, the tokens were initially withdrawn from Coinbase Prime Custody, which suggests that some institution or qualified investor stands behind the unknown buyer.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Meanwhile, the price of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency continues to soar, reaching $0.0000137 at the time of writing, up 2%.

    At the very bottom of the recent market shakeout, SHIB hit $0.000011, so we have had a 29% increase in almost three days. And that's aside from the fact that Shiba Inu is already a multi-billion dollar asset. Amazing.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

