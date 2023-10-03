Mysterious 'Satoshi' Account Issues Major Warning

The previously silent @satoshi account on X, formerly Twitter, has once again posted a message. The new message, draped in cryptic language, has inevitably caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community, drawing widespread speculation as well as some mockery.

Bitcoin was created for everyone. The next halving is an important predicted occurrence when transaction fees are meant to start to supplant the mining subsidy.



There are many who do not want you to know the truth. It is not that they want to silence this account. They want… — Satoshi Nakamoto (@satoshi) October 3, 2023

An ambiguous warning

The message stressed the foundational principle behind Bitcoin, emphasizing its creation for universal access. It also mentioned the upcoming Bitcoin halving, a significant event wherein mining rewards are reduced by half. The halving is expected to shift the economic dynamics of the coin, potentially fueling another major bull run.

Furthermore, the message cryptically alluded to those wanting to suppress the truth and made a curious reference to "2024 being the year of the Dragon." Of course, such an ambiguous statement that remains open to myriad interpretations.

The latest post is once again going viral, attracting over a thousand comments and more than 300,000 views in just two hours.

A mysterious social media account

As reported by U.Today, the sudden reactivation of the @satoshi account, which had been dormant since 2018, has generated a whirlwind of speculation. One prevailing theory links the account to Craig Wright, a contentious figure within the crypto industry, who has claimed to be the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto. Despite providing some evidence to support his claim, many experts and enthusiasts remain unconvinced of Wright's identity as the true inventor of the largest cryptocurrency.

With that being said, the likelihood of this account being genuinely affiliated with Bitcoin's anonymous creator is extremely low. Nakamoto would prioritize anonymity and would be unlikely to engage with platforms posing security threats.

X users should exercise caution due to potential hacking risks. One should not interact with any links that may be shared by the enigmatic account.