Enigmatic 'Satoshi Nakamoto' Social Media Account Resurfaces After Years of Silence

The resurgence of the long-silent @satoshi account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has sparked a flurry of speculation

A social media account under the handle @satoshi has broken its silence on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, posting for the first time since 2018.

This reappearance has stirred substantial intrigue and speculation within the cryptocurrency community as "Satoshi Nakamoto" is the pseudonym used by the unknown person or persons who developed Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a predicate machine. Over the following months, we shall explore different aspects that were not explicitly contained within the white paper. These aspects are all parts of bitcoin, and are important. Some of these ideas were touched upon in the early years; now is… — Satoshi Nakamoto (@satoshi) October 2, 2023

The tweet in question proposes an exploration of aspects not explicitly contained within the original Bitcoin white paper and has garnered significant attention, receiving over 1.5 million views.

However, the possibility that this account is genuinely associated with the elusive creator of Bitcoin is extremely low given X’s policy allowing anyone to get a verified badge through a paid subscription, a feature introduced by the platform’s new owner Elon Musk.

Skepticism and curiosity

The cryptocurrency community has been abuzz with discussions and speculations, with reactions ranging from intrigue to skepticism. Various users and entities, including prominent analyst Adam Cochran and the Kraken exchange, have chipped in.

Many have warned not to click any links that could be provided by the account since the account could be abused by a scammer.

Obviously, most users believe that the real Satoshi Nakamoto would neither subscribe to a feature that risks anonymity nor use an app posing potential security threats, firmly labeling the account as a fake and a possible 'larping' attempt.

A mysterious figure

After sharing the revolutionary Bitcoin white paper in 2008, the "real" Satoshi Nakamoto gradually retreated from public engagements and eventually vanished from online forums around 2010. The mysterious figure’s disappearance has only fueled more speculation and curiosity about their identity, and the resurgence of the @satoshi handle has once again ignited debates and theories about Satoshi’s whereabouts.