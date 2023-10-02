Enigmatic 'Satoshi Nakamoto' Social Media Account Resurfaces After Years of Silence

Mon, 10/02/2023 - 20:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The resurgence of the long-silent @satoshi account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has sparked a flurry of speculation
Enigmatic 'Satoshi Nakamoto' Social Media Account Resurfaces After Years of Silence
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A social media account under the handle @satoshi has broken its silence on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, posting for the first time since 2018. 

This reappearance has stirred substantial intrigue and speculation within the cryptocurrency community as "Satoshi Nakamoto" is the pseudonym used by the unknown person or persons who developed Bitcoin. 

The tweet in question proposes an exploration of aspects not explicitly contained within the original Bitcoin white paper and has garnered significant attention, receiving over 1.5 million views. 

However, the possibility that this account is genuinely associated with the elusive creator of Bitcoin is extremely low given X’s policy allowing anyone to get a verified badge through a paid subscription, a feature introduced by the platform’s new owner Elon Musk.

Skepticism and curiosity  

The cryptocurrency community has been abuzz with discussions and speculations, with reactions ranging from intrigue to skepticism. Various users and entities, including prominent analyst Adam Cochran and the Kraken exchange, have chipped in.

Many have warned not to click any links that could be provided by the account since the account could be abused by a scammer. 

Related
VanEck Ethereum ETF Fund Goes Live, Now Trading

Obviously, most users believe that the real Satoshi Nakamoto would neither subscribe to a feature that risks anonymity nor use an app posing potential security threats, firmly labeling the account as a fake and a possible 'larping' attempt.

A mysterious figure 

After sharing the revolutionary Bitcoin white paper in 2008, the "real" Satoshi Nakamoto gradually retreated from public engagements and eventually vanished from online forums around 2010. The mysterious figure’s disappearance has only fueled more speculation and curiosity about their identity, and the resurgence of the @satoshi handle has once again ignited debates and theories about Satoshi’s whereabouts. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Flop Alert: Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Shockingly Low” Volumes
10/02/2023 - 18:10
Flop Alert: Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Shockingly Low” Volumes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 2
10/02/2023 - 18:00
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image VanEck Ethereum ETF Fund Goes Live, Now Trading
10/02/2023 - 16:15
VanEck Ethereum ETF Fund Goes Live, Now Trading
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide