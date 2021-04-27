Miners Keep Accumulating Bitcoin in Large Amounts: Glassnode Data

Bitcoin miners keep tucking away their BTC into cold storage as the Glassnode chart shows a major splash of green in this indicator

Chart provided by the popular analytics aggregator Glassnode shows a major rise in the Miners Net Position Change indicator.

This indicates that BTC miners continue to tuck away their minted Bitcoin into long-term cold storage rather than sell it.

Miners Net Position Change index keeps going green

Glassnode chart shared by CIO of Moskovski Capital shows that miners continue to accumulate the world’s flagship digital currency and are far from the thought of selling it at the moment.

This indicator first turned green this year on February 27 and it was the first time it had begun going green since December 27.

Image via Twitter

Bitcoin keeps recovering after the recent fall

The king cryptocurrency continues to recover its recent gains. After plunging to the $47,000 level on Monday, Bitcoin has surged to the $54,767 area by now, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.

Musk and Portnoy’s Bitcoin debate

Curiously, earlier today, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk stood up to Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy, telling him that he has been holding tight to his Bitcoin stash, while Tesla had sold ten percent of the BTC from its balance sheet to prove the coin’s liquidity.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Portnoy tweeted that he had bought a single Bitcoin, apparently, he decided not to buy more for fear of another volatility wave, which made him sell his BTC and LINK back in August 2020 after he had been convinced to enter crypto by the Winklevoss twins.