ENG
RU

Mike Novogratz Says He's Still Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Sharp Drop

News
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 06:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Mike Novogratz remains bullish on Bitcoin ahead of the third round of stimulus checks
Mike Novogratz Says He's Still Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Sharp Drop
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital says that he remains bullish on Bitcoin.

The former hedge fund manager claims that he bought more coins at $56,500.

During his recent appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Novogratz mentioned that a lot of people would want to stack sats with their incoming stimulus checks.   

Mizuho Securities recently estimated that up to $40 billion of the relief money could be spent on Bitcoin and equities.

Related
Bitcoin Tycoon Mike Novogratz Takes Interest in Cardano (ADA)
As reported by U.Today, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of short positions got liquidated on March 14 when Bitcoin rallied to a new all-time high of $61,781.

6825
Image by tradingview.com

Following its sharp move higher, Bitcoin went on to erase its gains, plunging 13 percent over the course of three days.

The flagship cryptocurrency is still up 93 percent in 2021.  

#Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Leading Israeli Asset Manager Pours $100 Million Into Bitcoin
News
03/10/2021 - 19:29

Leading Israeli Asset Manager Pours $100 Million Into Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Executives Want to Prevent SEC from Uncovering Their Financial Information
News
03/12/2021 - 06:05

Ripple Executives Want to Prevent SEC from Uncovering Their Financial Information
Alex Dovbnya
article image One More Real-World Service Adds Privacy Coin Monero (XMR) via Binance Pay. Too Risky?
News
03/13/2021 - 14:29

One More Real-World Service Adds Privacy Coin Monero (XMR) via Binance Pay. Too Risky?
Vladislav Sopov