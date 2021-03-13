$333 Million Worth of Shorts Liquidated in Hours as Bitcoin Soars to $60K

Hundreds of millions worth of shorts have been wiped out during Bitcoin's rally to $60,000

It's been a terrible day for bears.

According to Bybt data, roughly $407 million worth of numerous cryptocurrencies got liquidated over the past four hours alone.

Short positions account for 82 percent of the wipeout.

Image by Bybt

Bitcoin is currently trading at $60,189 on the Bitstamp exchange after touching the $60,000 mark for the first time in history earlier today.

BTC is up six percent over the past 24 hours, with all the other top coins also trading in the green.

The flagship cryptocurrency's market share is approaching 62 percent.