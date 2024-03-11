MicroStrategy Trumps BlackRock With New 12,000 BTC Buy at $72,000 Bitcoin Price

MicroStrategy, under the leadership of CEO Michael Saylor, has made a significant move on the cryptocurrency market with its recent acquisition of an additional 12,000 Bitcoin for approximately $821.7 million. The purchase, funded by proceeds from convertible notes and excess cash, was executed at an average price of $68,477 per Bitcoin.

This brings MicroStrategy's total Bitcoin holdings to 205,000, acquired at an average price of $33,706 per BTC, totaling roughly $6.91 billion as of March 10, 2024.

MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 12,000 BTC for ~$821.7M using proceeds from convertible notes & excess cash for ~$68,477 per #bitcoin. As of 3/10/24, $MSTR hodls 205,000 $BTC acquired for ~$6.91B at average price of $33,706 per bitcoin. https://t.co/YayyKtpz8d — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 11, 2024

With this latest acquisition, MicroStrategy has surpassed financial powerhouse BlackRock in terms of Bitcoin holdings on its balance sheet. While BlackRock holds 195,985.31 Bitcoins through its IBIT iShares Bitcoin Trust, MicroStrategy's increased holdings now stand at 205,000 BTC.

Bitcoin hits $72,000

The timing of MicroStrategy's acquisition aligns with Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high of $72,226 per coin, signaling the growing acceptance and adoption of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class. MicroStrategy's decision to accumulate Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset underscores its strategic approach to investment management.

This development reaffirms MicroStrategy's commitment to Bitcoin as a long-term investment strategy, positioning the company as a trailblazer in corporate cryptocurrency adoption. As Bitcoin's value continues to rise, MicroStrategy's financial decisions are garnering attention within both traditional and digital asset markets.