Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Todd Reacts to Adam Back's New Proposal to Convert Bitcoin into Cryptographic Accumulator

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 12:45
    Peter Todd has shared his take on major new Bitcoin-related idea suggested by Blockstream CEO
    Advertisement
    Peter Todd Reacts to Adam Back's New Proposal to Convert Bitcoin into Cryptographic Accumulator
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Two early Bitcoin developers who are both believed by many in the crypto community to be Satoshi Nakamoto — Peter Todd and Adam Back — have suggested using Bitcoin as a cryptographic accumulator to make any censorship virtually impossible.

    However, while Back tweeted about this today, Todd pointed out that he has been talking about this since 2013.

    Back proposes way to improve Bitcoin transfer privacy

    In today’s tweet, Adam Back suggested adding more cryptographic fungibility to Bitcoin when BTC tech gets better. This would allow the blockchain to turn into “a cryptographic accumulator.”

    HOT Stories
    SEC Boss Calls for Protecting Crypto Markets Against 'Regulatory Mischief'
    Bitcoin (BTC): Goodbye to $120,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Avoid Breakdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shock on Edge
    Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out
    Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto News Digest

    “You can't censor anything, you can't filter anything,” Back stated, “as it’s all blobs.” The term blobs was first used in the Ethereum’s Duncan upgrade last year, which uses large data objects to optimize rollups. Thus, Back suggests that Bitcoin could adopt this technique from Ethereum.

    Advertisement

    However, Back warns that if Bitcoin reaches this state and transactions are impossible to trace or block, making payments in them more secure and protected from censorship, there is a high risk of various “spam tradeoffs running amok.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/20/2025 - 05:45
    SEC Boss Calls for Protecting Crypto Markets Against 'Regulatory Mischief'
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Todd reacts to Back's Bitcoin proposal

    Peter Todd quoted Back’s tweet, saying: “I've been talking about this type of system for over a decade now too.” He shared a link to his blog post published in 2013, called “Disentangling Crypto-Coin Mining: Timestamping, Proof-of-Publication, and Validation.”

    In the comments, he explained to an X user, wondering if Bitcoin blocks in the future would look like a garbage dump: “Having blocks completely full of indistinguishable garbage would be great for privacy.”

    #Adam Back #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 12:23
    Cardano Stuns With Wild 7,315% Liquidation Imbalance, Price Recovery Soon?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 12:11
    Bybit Reveals How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) It Owns, Talk About Trillions
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Buyback and Burn of $MBG Unveiled as MultiBank Group Posts $209M H1 Revenue
    Ethereum-Based Project Pepeto Surpasses $6.3M in Presale as Ecosystem Development Advances
    Bitpanda Launches DeFi Wallet to Power Europe’s Journey to an Onchain Future
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 12:45
    Peter Todd Reacts to Adam Back's New Proposal to Convert Bitcoin into Cryptographic Accumulator
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 12:23
    Cardano Stuns With Wild 7,315% Liquidation Imbalance, Price Recovery Soon?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 12:11
    Bybit Reveals How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) It Owns, Talk About Trillions
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all