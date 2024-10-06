MicroStrategy Makes Next Big Step With Bitcoin Advocate Search

MicroStrategy, a big name in software and a leader in Bitcoin adoption among companies, is making big moves to bring cryptocurrency into its business even more. The company recently announced it is looking for a manager of Bitcoin Advocacy and this role is all about boosting its Bitcoin development and advocacy initiatives.

This key position will be in charge of planning and executing MicroStrategy's annual Bitcoin conference and leading internal and external educational initiatives to encourage corporate adoption of the cryptocurrency.

The chosen candidate will spearhead advocacy efforts to strengthen the company's position in the Bitcoin community. They will also work with different teams to make the most of partnerships and contribute to creative marketing campaigns.

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin hub

One of the main tasks will be setting up a Bitcoin hub at MicroStrategy's office in the capital of the USA, Washington, D.C. This hub will make it easier for people to work together, provide a place to work together, host meetups among developers of Bitcoin and arrange corporate seminars focused on cryptocurrency education, aimed at increasing awareness on university campuses.

The role also includes developing marketing plans for Bitcoin projects, supporting finance activities like investor relations and market research and improving internal training for employees on the matter.

The ideal candidate is someone with over five years of experience in event management, advocacy, or marketing, ideally with a focus on Bitcoin or technology. A strong understanding of the cryptocurrency landscape and an established network within the BTC and blockchain communities are essential, says the announcement.