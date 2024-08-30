    Michael Saylor Weighs in on Bitcoin as BTC Prices Decline

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin has fallen to intraday lows of $58,027
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 16:04
    Michael Saylor Weighs in on Bitcoin as BTC Prices Decline
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid the current drop in Bitcoin's price, Michael Saylor, cofounder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has captured the attention in the crypto community with a thought-provoking statement. A staunch bitcoin advocate, Saylor took to X to share his insights, stating, "Success isn’t random—it’s calculated. Bitcoin."

    Advertisement

    Saylor's tweet was accompanied by an image that explained his caption. The image bore a mathematical formula derived from Bitcoin variables: 32, which is the total number of halvings to ever occur; 210,000, which is the number of blocks between halvings; 50, which is the number of new Bitcoins issued per block and, lastly, the cumulative number of halvings so far, which is 2i.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Weighs in on Bitcoin as BTC Prices Decline
    Bitcoiner Max Keiser Predicts USD Crash 'Probably Within 6 Months': Details
    40,000 BTC in 48 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Binance Announces Support for Biggest Cardano Hard Fork in History: Details

    The timing of Saylor's tweet coincides with a period of volatility on the cryptocurrency market, where Bitcoin experienced a significant price drop. Several factors have contributed to this decline, including macroeconomic uncertainties and profit-taking by investors.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Michael Saylor Declares Bitcoin Standard as BTC Briefly Hits $65,000
    Mon, 08/26/2024 - 13:39
    Michael Saylor Declares Bitcoin Standard as BTC Briefly Hits $65,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Several crypto assets are in the red, with Bitcoin down 3.34% in the last 24 hours to $58,167. Bitcoin experienced profit-taking after reaching highs of $61, 194 in yesterday's trading session, falling to an intraday low of $58,027 at press time after losing the $59,000 level.

    Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Solana and Chainlink posted losses between 3% and 6%. FET, TAO, WIF and Floki had larger losses between 7% and 18%.

    Saylor's message speaks volumes

    Saylor's message, "Success isn’t random—it’s calculated," underscores his Bitcoin approach. MicroStrategy, Saylor's company, started acquiring Bitcoin in August 2020 as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to cash.

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Hails Epic Bitcoin Adoption Milestone
    Sat, 08/03/2024 - 15:40
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Hails Epic Bitcoin Adoption Milestone
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    MicroStrategy, led by Saylor, declared 226,500 Bitcoin holdings on July 31, up a few coins since its most recent purchase announcement in mid-June. The 226,500 Bitcoins were purchased for $8.3 billion, or an average of $36,821 per token. For Saylor and MicroStrategy, Bitcoin is not a speculative gamble but a carefully considered strategy.

    Saylor recently stated that he becomes more bullish on Bitcoin with each passing day.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 30, 2024 - 15:58
    XRP Whales Stun Market With Two Unpredictable Transfers
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 30, 2024 - 15:52
    Crypto Market Reacts Sharply as Fed Drops Key Indicator: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Weighs in on Bitcoin as BTC Prices Decline
    XRP Whales Stun Market With Two Unpredictable Transfers
    Crypto Market Reacts Sharply as Fed Drops Key Indicator: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD