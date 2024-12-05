Michael Saylor Says He’ll Keep His Bitcoin Promise As BTC Breaks $100,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman at MicroStrategy firm that produces business intelligence software, has taken to his account on the X social media platform (well-known as Twitter in the past) to talk about Bitcoin in a regular BTC post he issues on a daily basis.

Saylor's celebratory Bitcoin message

This time, Saylor’s tweet was related to the new historic peak scored by the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin earlier today. Saylor tweeted: “Keep Your Promises #Bitcoin.” The AI-generated image features the Bitcoin evangelist holding a bottle of champaign, wearing a celebratory BTC hat with “100k” behind him in the background in orange, which considered to be the “Bitcoin colour.”

A couple of weeks before, Saylor announced that he was preparing to give a “Bitcoin $100,000” party at the end of December in his house. The community thought that basically even if by that time BTC would be trading just a little under the expected target, that would not prevent Saylor from partying. Earlier today, the MicroStrategy founder confirmed that the party would definitely take place now that the $100,000 price level has been taken. He tweeted: “There is going to be a 100K Party.”

Advertisement

Saylor shares MicroStrategy's BTC yield YTD

Today, Michael Saylor also shared the year-to-date BTC yield brought by MicroStrategy to shareholders. Per his X post, the company’s treasury operations delivered a BTC yield of 63.3%, which is equal to a net benefit of approximately 119,800 Bitcoin.

At the current rough $103,000 price per one BTC, this equates to $12.3 billion for this year. This makes MicroStrategy “the most profitable, fastest growing company on the #Bitcoin Standard.”

Year to date, $MSTR treasury operations delivered a BTC Yield of 63.3%, a net benefit of ~119,800 BTC to our shareholders. At $103K per BTC, that equates to $12.3 billion for the year so far, making us the most profitable, fastest growing company on the #Bitcoin Standard. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 5, 2024

Saylor also highlighted the recent report of Semler Scientific, a company that is following MicroStrategy’s playbook and the Bitcoin Standard. The MSTR boss shared their tweet which stated that after acquiring 303 BTC for roughly $29 million at $96,779 per one Bitcoin, the company has delivered a yield of 54.7% quarter-to-date since the company adopted this strategy in May this year.

As of 4 December, Semler Scientific holds 1,873 BTC it had accumulated for approximately $147.1 million at $78,553 per BTC.

As for MicroStrategy, it currently holds a massive stash of 402,100 Bitcoin worth roughly $38.4 billion.