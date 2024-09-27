    Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin 'Storm-Proof' as BTC Recaptures $66,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin evangelist Saylor reacted to BTC soaring above $65,000 ahead of coming 'Uptober'
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 15:40
    Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin 'Storm-Proof' as BTC Recaptures $66,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vocal Bitcoin evangelist and cofounder of MicroStrategy behemoth Michael Saylor has reacted to BTC recapturing the $65,000 level and then briefly touching $66,000.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC/USD chart by TradingView

    Saylor makes bullish Bitcoin X post

    During the past 24 hours, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, printed a rise of roughly 4.4% as it surged from slightly under $63,000 to touch the $66,000 price level. By now, BTC has grown higher, surpassing the $63,300 level with a big green candle on an hourly chart.

    Saylor tweeted “#Bitcoin is Storm-Proof” to celebrate the reaching of another price milestone.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin 'Storm-Proof' as BTC Recaptures $66,000
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Publishes Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Post
    Satoshi Nakamoto Ally Confirms 'Uptober'
    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer

    Earlier today, the MicroStrategy cofounder responded to a tweet by major investor Raoul Pal, who stated that among his core crypto bets were SOL and DOGE coins, while Pal is a renowned Bitcoin believer as well.

    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor tweeted in the comments thread that “Bitcoin misses” Raoul Pal. To that, the latter responded that he continues to believe in Bitcoin and its bright future 1,000%. However, his job now is about “optimal capital allocation,” which implies “aggressive risk taking.”

    Related
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Publishes Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Post
    Fri, 09/27/2024 - 14:27
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Publishes Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Post
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    “I'm not a rich as you…” he added, hinting that he is now is in search of assets that can bring high profits with minimum investments. While Bitcoin is gradually becoming an asset for Wall Street, altcoins, such as SOL, DOGE and others, are still affordable for less wealthy individuals than those from Wall Street.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 15:34
    Expert Trader Peter Brandt Delivers Important Bitcoin Price Update
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 15:01
    XRP to $1? Key Insight From Golden Cross Invalidation
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TOKEN2049 Doubles Down On Record Shattering Success: The World’s Largest Crypto Event With 20,000 Attendees and 800 Side Events
    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin 'Storm-Proof' as BTC Recaptures $66,000
    Expert Trader Peter Brandt Delivers Important Bitcoin Price Update
    XRP to $1? Key Insight From Golden Cross Invalidation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD