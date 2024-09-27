Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin 'Storm-Proof' as BTC Recaptures $66,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vocal Bitcoin evangelist and cofounder of MicroStrategy behemoth Michael Saylor has reacted to BTC recapturing the $65,000 level and then briefly touching $66,000.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Saylor makes bullish Bitcoin X post

During the past 24 hours, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, printed a rise of roughly 4.4% as it surged from slightly under $63,000 to touch the $66,000 price level. By now, BTC has grown higher, surpassing the $63,300 level with a big green candle on an hourly chart.

Saylor tweeted “#Bitcoin is Storm-Proof” to celebrate the reaching of another price milestone.

Earlier today, the MicroStrategy cofounder responded to a tweet by major investor Raoul Pal, who stated that among his core crypto bets were SOL and DOGE coins, while Pal is a renowned Bitcoin believer as well.

Michael Saylor tweeted in the comments thread that “Bitcoin misses” Raoul Pal. To that, the latter responded that he continues to believe in Bitcoin and its bright future 1,000%. However, his job now is about “optimal capital allocation,” which implies “aggressive risk taking.”

“I'm not a rich as you…” he added, hinting that he is now is in search of assets that can bring high profits with minimum investments. While Bitcoin is gradually becoming an asset for Wall Street, altcoins, such as SOL, DOGE and others, are still affordable for less wealthy individuals than those from Wall Street.