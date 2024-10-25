$429 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) Shifted by Whales — What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered after a recent price correction. While the bullish momentum has persisted on the market, crypto whales seem to be expecting a huge Bitcoin price breakout in the coming weeks. Crypto tracking service Whale Alert has reported four large BTC transactions from whales.

Advertisement

It was reported that approximately $429 million worth of Bitcoin were shifted by major holders, commonly known as “whales.” In the first transfer, 1,500 BTC, valued at $101 million, had been moved from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. Shortly afterward, further whale movements were highlighted, including 1,613 BTC, worth around $109 million, transferred from crypto exchange Binance to an unknown wallet.

This was followed by a transfer of 1,613 BTC, valued at approximately $109 million, from one unknown wallet to another, and another transfer of 1,615 BTC, worth around $109 million, between unknown wallets. In total, these Bitcoin transfers amounted to a whopping 6,341 BTC, fueling discussions within the crypto community and raising questions about the next move for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin price rally coming?

As of writing time, Bitcoin is trading at $67,935, marking a 1.15% surge over the past 24 hours. Analysts are anticipating that this sudden wave of whale transactions could be a precursor to a potential price rally, with some even hinting at the possibility of a new all-time high (ATH). The recent market behavior aligns with trends seen in previous market cycles where large-scale transactions by whales typically signal shifts in sentiment or position ahead of price hikes.

Advertisement