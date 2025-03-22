Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Michael Saylor Explains Strategy's Bitcoin Bet: Key Takeaways

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 12:57
    Strategy recently raised $711.2 million to buy more Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Explains Strategy's Bitcoin Bet: Key Takeaways
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor's Strategy is using every tool at its disposal to pool funds to build on its mammoth Bitcoin stockpile. As the week began, on March 18, Strategy announced the launch of STRF ("Strife"), a new perpetual preferred stock offering, open to institutional and select noninstitutional investors. The most recent series of preferred stock differs from the original STRK in that it has a higher coupon (10% vs. 8%) and no common share conversion clause.

    Advertisement

    Strategy stated that the net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including Bitcoin acquisition and working capital.

    Fast forward to Friday, and Strategy announced the pricing of the Strife Perpetual Preferred Stock (STRF) offering, upsizing the deal from $500 million to $722.5 million. In its initial sale, Strategy sold 8.5 million shares of its Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock for $85 apiece, raising about $711.2 million; it had originally wanted to raise $500 million.

    HOT Stories
    85% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Not Profitable – Why?
    XRP Returns to $2.40 in Price U-Turn: What Comes Next?
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Nearly $1 Billion in Inflows: Details
    Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Move Incoming, XRP: Pivotal Moment Decides Everything, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility About to Explode

    Related
    Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 12:46
    Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    At last check, the company owned more than 499,200 Bitcoin, so the anticipated next round of Bitcoin purchases might push the Strategy stash to 500,000 BTC.

    Everyone wants winning strategy

    Strategy cofounder and chairman Michael Saylor took to X on Friday to announce the company's latest move aimed at acquiring more Bitcoin: the raising of $722.5 million through the sale of Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock.

    In his next tweet, Saylor wrote, "Everyone wants a winning strategy," which might explain Strategy's Bitcoin acquisition push.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Stuns With BTC Statement as Bitcoin Returns to Green
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 14:54
    Michael Saylor Stuns With BTC Statement as Bitcoin Returns to Green
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Under Saylor’s leadership, MicroStrategy has established itself as one of the largest institutional holders of Bitcoin. The enterprise-software-company-turned-leveraged-Bitcoin-proxy has been buying Bitcoin since late October, with current holdings worth over $42 billion.

    Strategy has laid out its plans to raise $42 billion over the next few years by selling securities to acquire Bitcoin, with a growing emphasis on its capacity to offer fixed-income assets.

    At press time, Bitcoin was valued at $84,386.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 22, 2025 - 12:49
    Dogecoin Liquidation Slows Down, Is Worst Over for DOGE?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 22, 2025 - 12:43
    Bitcoin Index Shows Fear, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Explains Strategy's Bitcoin Bet: Key Takeaways
    Dogecoin Liquidation Slows Down, Is Worst Over for DOGE?
    Bitcoin Index Shows Fear, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD