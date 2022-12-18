Michael Burry of “Big Short” Fame Says Crypto Audits Are Meaningless

Sun, 12/18/2022 - 16:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Prominent investor Michael Burry poured cold water on audits conducted by major crypto firms
Michael Burry of “Big Short” Fame Says Crypto Audits Are Meaningless
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent investor Michael Burry criticized the audits conducted by various cryptocurrencies in a recent tweet. 

Burry claims that audits started “learning on the job” back in the mid-2000s when he began using a new line of credit. 

The famous investor and hedge fund manager is best known for predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007–2008 by betting against the housing market, which was detailed in Michael Lewis's book The Big Short. A 2015 biographical drama film entitled The Big Short tells the story of Burry's role in the 2008 financial crisis. The film stars Christian Bale as Burry and also features Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Melissa Leo and other movie stars.  

Michael Burry has been publicly critical of cryptocurrencies, describing them as "the mother of all scams." He has stated that he believes Bitcoins and most other cryptocurrencies are highly overvalued. 

Last October, he took aim at meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB), describing it as “pointless.”  

As reported by U.Today, Mazars, Binance’s auditor, announced that it would no longer cooperate with cryptocurrency clients. The accounting firm had previously been providing proof-of-reserves reports for major exchanges such as Binance to help assuage clients' apprehensions that the exchanges have sufficient assets to cover customer deposits. 

According to the Financial Times, the report saw billions of dollars worth of outflows due to the controversy surrounding Mazars. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 18
12/18/2022 - 19:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Crypto Ban Might Be on the Table in U.S., Senator Says
12/18/2022 - 17:59
Crypto Ban Might Be on the Table in U.S., Senator Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
12/18/2022 - 14:13
Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev