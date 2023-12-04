Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Surging: What's Up?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recently, coins like PEPE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have seen significant surges, with PEPE's price soaring over 20% and SHIB also demonstrating a strong uptick, gaining around 10% to its value.

Examining PEPE's price chart reveals a rapid ascent followed by a sharp decline, typical of a pump-and-dump scenario. A substantial deposit of 794 billion PEPE, worth around $1.1 million, was made to the exchange Gate.io as the price rocketed. This action resulted in an approximate profit of $230,000 for the depositor before the price retreated from its peak, a classic example of how large transactions can influence meme coin valuations.

Shiba Inu, on the other hand, has been riding the wave of a broader market recovery. Its chart exhibits a steady climb within an upward channel, showing more sustained buying interest compared to PEPE. However, the nature of SHIB's movements, while less erratic than PEPE's, still carries the hallmark volatility of a meme coin.

For investors considering a foray into the meme coin market, there are three critical factors to consider:

Volatility: Meme coins are highly volatile. The recent price movements of PEPE and SHIB underscore the rapid gains and losses that can occur in very short time frames. While high volatility can mean high returns, it also entails a greater risk of sudden price drops, especially for PEPE.

Market manipulation: Large holders, or "whales," can significantly impact meme coin prices. As seen with PEPE, a single large deposit or withdrawal can lead to substantial price fluctuations. Investors must stay alert to the possibility of market manipulation and trade with caution.

Lack of fundamental value: Unlike major cryptocurrencies that have broader utility and adoption, meme coins often lack a strong fundamental value. Their price is typically driven by community sentiment and social media hype.