Pepe (PEPE) Approaching $500 Million Market Cap

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Against the backdrop of Bitcoin's recent surge, Pepe, the whimsical memecoin, is making headlines with its impressive market resurgence
Mon, 10/30/2023 - 18:08
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Pepe, a popular memecoin, is once again on the cusp of a $500 million market cap after a recent resurgence. 

The whimsical meme coin is currently changing hands at $0.00000117, according to data provided by CoinGecko. 

Pepe's comeback amid Bitcoin's rally

The price of PEPE has seen a remarkable revival, doubling its market capitalization in just a week to approach the half-billion-dollar mark. 

This resurgence comes as the frog-themed memecoin previously touched a peak market cap of $1.6 billion in May. 

However, the fervor dwindled, and it nosedived to a $244 million cap earlier this month. 

The driving force behind Pepe's recent revival appears to be a combination of heightened trading volume and on-chain activity. 

Key indicators highlight a revived interest in the coin, with an increasing number of wallets holding Pepe. A recent token burn event has strengthened its position and alleviated concerns about a potential rogue developer selling tokens in the market.

Other memecoins in spotlight

While Pepe's rally is noteworthy, it's not alone in its ascent. Memecoins, in general, have been riding the coattails of Bitcoin's recent surge past the $35,000 mark – its highest in over a year. 

Crypto Might Contribute to PayPal Success, Here's How

Dogecoin (DOGE), for instance, saw a 7.8% increase over the past week, with its market cap nearing a staggering $9.75 billion. Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a 10% spike over the same period, boasting a market cap close to $4.68 billion. 

Meanwhile, other meme coins like Floki (FLOKI) and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) have also exhibited impressive growth, with the former rising by 37.4% over the past week.

 It's essential to approach these meme coins with caution, as their inherent volatility means that while they can rally on positive news, any negative developments can just as quickly send their prices plummeting.

#PEPE Price Prediction
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

