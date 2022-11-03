MATIC up 15%, Here Are Two Potential Reasons

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Polygon (MATIC) price gained 18% in about 24 hours as its price rallied from the previous day's lows of $0.836 to intraday highs of $0.99 at the time of writing.

Following five days of consecutive declines since Oct. 29, MATIC's price surprisingly gained traction following a slew of positive news.

At the time of publication, MATIC was changing hands at $0.94, up 9.8% in the last 24 hours and 1.45% in the past week.

Ads

Here are likely reasons for rise

MATIC's recent price jump coincides with an inflow of positive news into its ecosystem.

Soon you’ll be able to make and sell #NFTs on @instagram, starting with @0xPolygon. You can also now connect to @solana and Phantom wallet, and see information about @opensea collection: https://t.co/aH8035Tk8n



Comment your #NFT below 👇 pic.twitter.com/dvHau9n9Yu — Meta (@Meta) November 2, 2022

First, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced that users of Instagram would soon be able to buy and sell NFTs powered by Polygon on the social media site.

Second, JPMorgan Chase & Co. completed its first live trade on a public blockchain, marking a significant advancement in the company's integration with the infrastructure supporting the cryptocurrency industry. The transaction used the Polygon blockchain even though it was not a crypto deal.

This is a BIG step up for DeFi ✨



World's largest bank, JP Morgan @jpmorgan and Singapore’s regulatory authority @MAS_sg did their first “LIVE” Trade in DeFi 🙌#onPolygon



Read more: https://t.co/JSh1wKV3ZR — Polygon - MATIC 💜 (@0xPolygon) November 3, 2022

As part of the Singapore Central Bank's pilot initiatives investigating the use of decentralized finance, or DeFi, in the banking industry, the bank issued tokenized S$100,000 ($71,000), which it later exchanged for tokenized yen with Japan's SBI Digital Asset Holdings. The pilots also include DBS Bank Ltd., Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc.

Third, as part of a larger strategy, the payments network Worldpay, a division of the publicly traded FIS Group, will soon provide USD currency (USDC) settlement for customers on the Polygon blockchain.

Finally, Polygon reaches out to India in a move that may see widespread acceptance. The blockchain network stated that through the Sequence and Onmeta projects, which are both on Polygon, it hopes to reduce the complexity and difficult user experience of Web 3.