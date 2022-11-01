Massive Crypto Whales Are Back in Business, Analyst Expects Major Movements

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to the market intelligence and on-chain analysis firm Santiment, huge crypto whales — making transactions of over $100,000 — have just increased .

Furthermore, the market intelligence firm added that the “most significant” transactions are Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). Santiment expects “major market movements,” according to a tweet.

🐳⬆️ Whales have been busy Monday following the weekend volatility. Perhaps most significant of the assets seeing increased $100k+ whale transactions are #Tether and #USDCoin. With large buying power moving, major market movement should continue. https://t.co/17NURw1OmT pic.twitter.com/wvEi7Jde8l — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 31, 2022

According to a U.Today report earlier this month, data provided by the blockchain analysis firm CryptoQuant shows that Ethereum (ETH) whale investors have been influencing the asset’s price for a long time now.

Data showed that the whales could manipulate ETH’s price by depositing the token onto exchanges and selling at certain points while the prices are elevated.

On Oct. 30, a huge Ethereum whale transferred 19,999.9985 ETH — worth roughly $31.6 million at the time of writing — to the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance, according to Etherscan data .

Similar whale movements could possibly show signs of another bearish market trend. Another reason for whales to move massive amounts of crypto assets to centralized exchanges might be that they are looking for liquidity.