Advertisement
AD

    Massive $206 Million Bitcoin Deposit Shakes Largest US Exchange, Coinbase

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Staggering amount of Bitcoin transferred to Coinbase
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 14:28
    Massive $206 Million Bitcoin Deposit Shakes Largest US Exchange, Coinbase
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transactions made by large holders known as whales, has spotted a major transfer targeted at the U.S.-based exchange Coinbase.

    This coincided with a substantial Bitcoin price increase seen by the world’s largest cryptocurrency today.

    3,000 BTC moved to Coinbase

    Whale Alert spotted an astounding 3,000 BTC deposit going to Coinbase. This amount of crypto was valued at $205,920,028 at the time of the initiated transaction – roughly two hours ago.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Death Cross: It's Not Over
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs About to Reach Major Milestone
    Japanese MicroStrategy Becomes One of Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holders in Asia

    After that, the aforementioned data source also detected a 1,501 BTC (worth $103,243,667) transfer moved from one anonymous wallet to another.

    Advertisement

    Since Friday, Oct. 25, the largest digital currency by market capitalization value, Bitcoin, printed an increase of 3.68%, going up from the $66,500 zone to $68,865, where it is changing hands as of writing time. In the last day, Bitcoin has gone up by almost 2%.

    Prior to that, last Friday, Bitcoin suddenly plunged by 2.57% after the negative development in the Middle East and on the news of Tether giant being investigated by the U.S. government. The company’s CEO Paolo Ardoino refuted that news reported by the WSJ as fake news.

    Related
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 09:33
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    MicroStrategy outperforms Bitcoin annually

    In a recently published tweet, vocal Bitcoin evangelist and founder of the MicroStrategy behemoth Michael Saylor has shared data that shows that the performance of MicroStrategy stock MSTR has surpassed BTC itself over the past four years.

    Back in August 2020, Saylor’s company began to buy BTC with its free cash reserves, and that was how the company adopted its Bitcoin strategy. According to the infographic shared by Saylor, Bitcoin since then has surged by 51% annually, surpassing the Magnificent 7 (+28%), S&P 500 (+14%), real estate (+10%), gold (+7%) and bonds (-5%).

    Compared to Bitcoin, MSTR has shown 101% in annualized performance. MicroStrategy continues its regular BTC purchases. Several times (this year and in 2023 cumulatively), it has issued convertible senior notes to raise close to $1 billion from investors in order to buy more Bitcoin from the market. Thus, basically, MicroStrategy is operating like an unofficial ETF now, since many who are buying MSTR are investing in its Bitcoin holdings, betting on their rise in value in the near future.

    #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 14:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Decouples From Bitcoin
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cardano Summit Day Two: Driving Adoption, Infrastructure, and Education in Blockchain
    Digital Transformation Week Expo Global 2025 to Convene in London
    The world’s most prestigious AI Summit, World Summit AI will land in Qatar in December
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    Massive $206 Million Bitcoin Deposit Shakes Largest US Exchange, Coinbase
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Decouples From Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD