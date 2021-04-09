New Facebook Leak May Make You Regret Liking Pages About Cryptocurrencies

News
Fri, 04/09/2021 - 19:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Did you happen to like a few Facebook pages about crypto? A new bot can now unmask your phone number
New Facebook Leak May Make You Regret Liking Pages About Cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a report by Motherboard, a new Telegram bot is capable of identifying the phone numbers of anyone who has liked a specific Facebook page.  

Hence, if you’ve ever liked cryptocurrency-related pages, scammers could potentially use your personal information for social engineering attacks or SIM-swapping.  

Hudson Rock CTO Alon Gal claims that your date could be potentially sold as business leads to companies:  

For instance, extract the 'Bitcoin UK' group and convert them to a list of phone numbers read to be sold as leads to companies, quite a lucrative business.

The bot provides a no-frills spreadsheet that includes the full name of a user, gender as well as his or her number.   
 
The cost of a data request depends on the popularity of a certain page. Those with less than 100 likes are free.    

Should you refrain from liking things on Facebook? Probably not. Motherboard claims that the bot is not capable of leaking information about new likes.       

Related
Qatari Billionaire Becomes Victim of Crypto Scam, Takes Facebook to Court

A tough week for Facebook

On Apr. 3, a free database that contains 533 million Facebook records got leaked on a popular hacking forum. It includes email addresses, phone numbers, and other sensitive information.

According to researcher analysis, the Telegram bot’s dataset is not related to the previously disclosed breach.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Hack
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Total Value Locked in ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract Hits $7.6 Billion As ETH Reaches $2,152 ATH
News
04/03/2021 - 10:52

Total Value Locked in ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract Hits $7.6 Billion As ETH Reaches $2,152 ATH
Yuri Molchan
article image Ethereum Has Good Fundamentals And It Will Grow: Anthony Scaramucci
News
04/05/2021 - 13:17

Ethereum Has Good Fundamentals And It Will Grow: Anthony Scaramucci
Yuri Molchan
article image Flare Now Has Its First-Ever NFT Platform: Introducing Sparkles
News
04/06/2021 - 12:28

Flare Now Has Its First-Ever NFT Platform: Introducing Sparkles
Vladislav Sopov
thecryptobuds