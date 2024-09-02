    Crucial Shibarium Statement Dropped by SHIB Team to Community, Hold Tight

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu executive addresses SHIB community with important and unexpected jab at centralized crypto exchanges
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 13:47
    Crucial Shibarium Statement Dropped by SHIB Team to Community, Hold Tight
    The official Shiba Inu marketing lead, who prefers to be called Lucie, has taken to her account on X to make a bullish statement to the SHIB community.

    It happened while the SHIB team plans to launch a DAO this week, as was stated in Lucie’s earlier tweet.

    "Shibarium users vs whales" message to SHIB army

    Lucie published a tweet saying “SHIBARIUM ( defi) > Exchanges ( CEX),” along with an image featuring two large figures of fish. One is a huge whale comprised of thousands of small ones – which is entitled “SHIB army” in the picture – towering above a much smaller whale also consisting of smaller ones. That fish is titled “crypto whales” in the picture.

    By publishing this image, Lucie hinted at the growing power of Shibarium and its DeFi projects created by the SHIB army, predicting that it will outperform centralized cryptocurrency whales on Shibarium.

    Lucie's message on upcoming DAO launch

    Not long ago today, Lucie released a tweet about the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that SHIB is about to release. She titled the post “DAO = Your Choice,” hinting that DAO will grant Shibarium users an opportunity to take part in network governance.

    This post seems to be directly connected with the one mentioned above since Lucie here mentions that “1,000 smaller holders can collectively outweigh even the largest whales.” She insists that the DAO voting system is designed “to be fair, ensuring those with more significant investments have a proportionate say.” While a holder who staked $100,000 is likely to have a say on more responsible questions and decisions than somebody who invested just $100, “the combined power of many smaller holders ensures that the community remains in control.”

    Welly's 37.5 ETH donated to Shibarium

    Commenting on the voting set up by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama this weekend as to what to do with the 37.5 ETH donated by the Welly’s restaurant chain, Lucie stated that this decision is to be made only by the SHIB army or by the wallet owner.

    One of the options suggested in the voting is converting these Ethereum coins into SHIB and burning them. Lucie said that she is, after all, “all for development, adoption, and growth.”

