    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for February 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 15/02/2025 - 11:09
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 15
    Most of the coins are back in the red zone at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.84% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is trying to return to the local resistance of $0.2832. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is approaching the zone of $0.29.

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.30 area and above.

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The rate of the meme coin is trading within the previous weekly bar. If the candle closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.27-$0.30 is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2786 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

