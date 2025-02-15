DOGE Price Prediction for February 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are back in the red zone at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins b y CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.84% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is trying to return to the local resistance of $0.2832. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is approaching the zone of $0.29.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.30 area and above.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The rate of the meme coin is trading within the previous weekly bar. If the candle closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.27-$0.30 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2786 at press time.