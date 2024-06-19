Advertisement
    Major Exchange Creator Announces Purchase of Dogecoin (DOGE)

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Arthur Hayes made calculated move, potentially entering DOGE at very best moment
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 13:05
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    One of the biggest and most influential figures in the cryptocurrency industry, Arthur Hayes, has announced that he is going to buy Dogecoin in this choppy market. Additionally, he is adding PENDLE to his portfolio.

    The asset is presently trading at about $0.1249, according to an analysis of the Dogecoin chart. In recent times, DOGE has been declining and has passed through several significant moving averages, such as the 200-day EMA and the 50-day EMA. 

    DOGEUSDT
    Dogecoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

    According to this bearish trend, DOGE has been having trouble finding solid support. There may be more selling pressure because the 200-day EMA, which frequently serves as a key support level, was broken. The relative strength index, or RSI, indicates that DOGE is currently trading near 32, which could explain Hayes' desire to buy now.

    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 09:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 4.28% in Unusual Price Recovery Stunt
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    This suggests that the selling may have reached its limit and that a recovery may be approaching. Furthermore, there has been an increase in trading activity based on the volume, which may indicate that more investors are placing bets at these lower price points. Especially when the asset is in oversold territory, increased volume frequently signals a reversal. 

    Purchasing DOGE at this particular moment may have been a calculated strategic move made by Arthur Hayes, who was hoping for a recovery from the oversold circumstances. A return to the earlier resistance levels around $0.1446 and $0.1511 may be conceivable if DOGE can steady and find support at these levels. 

    In addition, Hayes' announcement and influence could encourage more investors and improve market sentiment, which could raise the price. It is noteworthy, though, that DOGE's performance will also be significantly influenced by the general state of the market, which is not very positive right now.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

