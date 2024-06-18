Advertisement
AD

    Toncoin (TON) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap, Following 50% Volume Growth

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Toncoin clearly gaining more traction on market as traditional assets plummet
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 12:27
    Toncoin (TON) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap, Following 50% Volume Growth
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin saw a substantial 58% volume surge while the cryptocurrency market got hit with a massive correction that put Bitcoin below the $65,000 threshold. The tendency we are witnessing is not surprising: TON has shown resilience to market-wide tendencies by relying on a strong Telegram ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    The graph displays Toncoin's remarkable performance in spite of the overall market decline. TON has continued to rise thanks to strong trading volumes, even though many other cryptocurrencies saw considerable drops. 

    Growing investor interest and confidence in Toncoin's potential is demonstrated by the volume's recent surge. Because of its strong integration with the Telegram platform, Toncoin has been able to withstand corrections throughout the market

    HOT Stories
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    SHIB Skyrockets 12,842% in Burn Rate With Unexpected Price Pivot
    Scam Alert: Fake Ripple Stablecoin Trying to Fool XRPL Users
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Lowest Level of 2024, Again, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Critical Reversal Level, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Awful $3,600 Reversal
    TONUSDT
    TON/USDT Chart by TradingView

    TON distinguishes itself in a crowded cryptocurrency market thanks to its ecosystem, which offers a distinctive use case and community support. The demand for TON is expected to continue to be high as more users and projects use it for a variety of Telegram applications. 

    Related
    Mon, 06/17/2024 - 19:25
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $67K as Shorts Get Crushed
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    TON is currently trading above its major moving average, which include the 50-day EMA  and the 200-day EMA, according to technical indicators. The fact that the coin is in a strong bullish trend indicates that these levels are important support. Additionally positive is the Relative Strength Index, which indicates that TON is not yet overbought and still has room to rise

    Toncoin's notable volume increase and ability to withstand a marketwide correction underscore its distinct standing within the cryptocurrency space. With a robust Telegram ecosystem and encouraging technical indicators, TON seems well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory. 

    Toncoin might be a more desirable choice as a digital asset that has one of the biggest chatting apps in the world behind it, compared to various meme coins and assets that do not provide a distinct use case.

    #TON #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    related image XRP, SHIB and Dogecoin Eye Epic Backlash: What Happened?
    Jun 18, 2024 - 12:22
    XRP, SHIB and Dogecoin Eye Epic Backlash: What Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano (ADA) Soars 162% Despite $435 Million Market Downturn
    Jun 18, 2024 - 12:22
    Cardano (ADA) Soars 162% Despite $435 Million Market Downturn
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 12,700 Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Jun 18, 2024 - 12:22
    12,700 Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nosana Partners with AlphaNeural to Democratize AI Model Development
    Frog Wif Hat: Fresh Amphibian Enters Meme Market
    CFO StraTech 2024 Bengaluru: Unveiling the Future of Financial Leadership, Bengaluru, June 20, 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap, Following 50% Volume Growth
    XRP, SHIB and Dogecoin Eye Epic Backlash: What Happened?
    Cardano (ADA) Soars 162% Despite $435 Million Market Downturn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD