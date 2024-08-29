Major European Exchange Teases New Meme Coin Listing

Advertisement

Bitstamp, one of the oldest European cryptocurrency exchanges, has seemingly teased the listing of a new meme coin by posting an emoji of a cat with a wry smile.

The emoji, which is a cartoon cat variant of the sly and somehow mischievous smirking face emoji, has ignited discussions about the next meme cryptocurrency that could be potentially listed on the major trading platform.

Mog Coin (MOG) appears to be the most likely candidate for a potential listing. The Ethereum-powered meme cryptocurrency, which was launched last July, acts as the native token of the Mog ecosystem. The cryptocurrency is up 5% together with the broader market. The cat-theme meme coin is currently in 134th place by market capitalization with a market cap of $387 million.

Advertisement

Some other potential contenders include Popcat (SOL), cat in a dogs world (MEW), and Simon's Cat (CAT). Other cat-themed tokens appear to be too obscure for a listing on such a major exchange.

Warming up to meme coins

Bitstamp has long been known for its rather conservative listing policies that prioritize quality over quantity.

As reported by U.Today , former Bitstamp CEO Julian Sawyer dismissed the idea of listing Dogecoin (DOGE) back in August 2021 after the toke exploded in popularity earlier that year.

However, the O.G. meme cryptocurrency did end up appearing on the exchange in late 2022.

Other meme coins, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana-based Bonk (BONK) are also available on the exchange.

Getting acquired by Robinhood