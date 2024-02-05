Advertisement
AD

Bitstamp Receives Massive XRP Transfer

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitstamp, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has received a transfer of 29 million XRP,
Mon, 5/02/2024 - 7:54
Bitstamp Receives Massive XRP Transfer
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Bitstamp, one of the leading digital currency exchanges, has received a substantial transfer of XRP. 

According to Whale Alert, a popular service that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions, a total of 29 million XRP, valued at approximately $14.7 million was transferred from an unknown wallet to the exchange. 

A wave of major XRP transfers

On February 2, a remarkable transaction involving 40 million XRP, worth close to $20 million, was recorded to Binance, highlighting XRP's global allure. 

That same day, Bitso was the recipient of an impressive 37.9 million XRP transfer, totaling more than $19.1 million, which underlines the international appeal of XRP

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Boom Imminent, Signals Top Analyst

Furthermore, Bitstamp received a substantial influx of 29.7 million XRP, valued at over $15 million. 

In an even more striking move, Jan. 24 saw an enormous transfer of nearly 196.4 million XRP, equivalent to over $101.4 million, from Bitvavo to an unidentified wallet. 

XRP's price recovery   

Currently ranked sixth by market capitalization, XRP is trading at $0.5042, with a slight increase of 1.1% over the past 24 hours. 

After the recent hack involving Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen's personal XRP accounts, which saw the theft of approximately 213 million XRP valued at around $112.5 million, the token saw a substantial price drop. However, it has now pared most of its losses. 

#Ripple News #XRP
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Boom Imminent, Signals Top Analyst
2024/02/05 08:10
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Boom Imminent, Signals Top Analyst
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shibarium Just Secured New Massive Milestone
2024/02/05 08:10
Shibarium Just Secured New Massive Milestone
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Brutally Rejected, DXY Push to Kill Crypto Market's Momentum, Is XRP Reversal Starting?
2024/02/05 08:10
Cardano (ADA) Brutally Rejected, DXY Push to Kill Crypto Market's Momentum, Is XRP Reversal Starting?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GoMining Unveils Innovative NFT Generation Process with the Launch of Mine Box Collection
Avantis- The Next Generation Perpetuals DEX, Launches Today on Base Mainnet
CFO StraTech 2024 KSA: Empowering CFOs as Architects of Strategic Transformation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Boom Imminent, Signals Top Analyst
Bitstamp Receives Massive XRP Transfer
Shibarium Just Secured New Massive Milestone
Show all