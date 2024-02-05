Bitstamp Receives Massive XRP Transfer

Advertisement

Bitstamp, one of the leading digital currency exchanges, has received a substantial transfer of XRP.

According to Whale Alert, a popular service that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions, a total of 29 million XRP, valued at approximately $14.7 million was transferred from an unknown wallet to the exchange.

A wave of major XRP transfers

On February 2, a remarkable transaction involving 40 million XRP, worth close to $20 million, was recorded to Binance, highlighting XRP's global allure.

That same day, Bitso was the recipient of an impressive 37.9 million XRP transfer, totaling more than $19.1 million, which underlines the international appeal of XRP.

Furthermore, Bitstamp received a substantial influx of 29.7 million XRP, valued at over $15 million.

In an even more striking move, Jan. 24 saw an enormous transfer of nearly 196.4 million XRP, equivalent to over $101.4 million, from Bitvavo to an unidentified wallet.

XRP's price recovery

Currently ranked sixth by market capitalization, XRP is trading at $0.5042, with a slight increase of 1.1% over the past 24 hours.

After the recent hack involving Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen's personal XRP accounts, which saw the theft of approximately 213 million XRP valued at around $112.5 million, the token saw a substantial price drop. However, it has now pared most of its losses.