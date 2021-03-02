Major Canadian Car Dealer to Accept Bitcoin

Quebec-based car dealer HGreg has announced that it will start accepting cryptocurrencies in a press release.

HGreg president John Hairabedian expects the bold move to improve clients' shopping experience:

Our desire to constantly evolve and improve our customers' shopping experience inspires us to make bold decisions. Providing them with a greater variety of payment methods is part of it.

The new payment method has already been put to the test with a few transactions.

HGreg—which allows its clients to buy cars on its website—is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. The car dealer opened its first U.S. store in Dora, Florida, back in 2010. It currently boasts 30 franchised dealerships across North America.

The company will keep a portion of its cryptocurrency revenue as an investment.

More car brands get behind Bitcoin

As reported by U.Today, e-car manufacturer Tesla also mentioned that it would start accepting Bitcoin for car payments while disclosing its $1.5 billion investment into the cryptocurrency on Feb. 8.



Recently, Italian supercar manufacturer Mazzanti also made it possible to buy its Evantra supercar with the largest cryptocurrency.



In an interview, Houston billionaire businessman Tilman Fertitta revealed that his dealership had sold 17 luxury cars to customers over three years: