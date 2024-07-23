    Lucky 7.77% Increase on Shiba Inu (SHIB) More Important Than You Think

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu saw 'lucky' increase in whale transactions
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 10:29
    Lucky 7.77% Increase on Shiba Inu (SHIB) More Important Than You Think
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu saw a lucky 7.77% increase in large transactions, hinting at a potential increase in the future. While it might sound silly, "lucky number" psychology is sometimes used while making serious investments and might have a real effect on the market performance of digital assets like Shiba Inu.

    Advertisement

    The $1.25 billion in transactions over $100,000 that SHIB has recorded in the last seven days indicates significant interest from major players. Large transactions may be indicating an accumulation phase, where major investors and whales increase their holdings in anticipation of a price spike.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Suprised by This New Ethereum Graph
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 08:48
    Vitalik Buterin Suprised by This New Ethereum Graph
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow Slams ETH Ahead of Ethereum ETF Launch
    $1 Billion Ethereum Transfer Shocks Crypto Community. What’s Happening?
    XRP Paints Important Pattern at $0.6, Toncoin (TON) Fairytale Over? Ethereum (ETH) Reverses in Brutal Fashion at $3,550
    Major Dogecoin Downtrend Might Finally Be Over

    The on-chain signals are still largely bullish, even with a slight 1.46% drop in Telegram users. With a 0.24% increase, Net Network Growth is positive and indicates that the SHIB network is growing, attracting more users and transactions.

    This growth is essential to the tokens long-term viability and value increase. Not every indication, though, is bullish. The percentage of token holders who are currently profitable, as indicated by the In the Money metric, is -13.70% bearish.

    Related
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 09:21
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This suggests that a sizable percentage of investors are holding SHIB at a loss, which may put pressure on sellers if the price does not turn around quickly. SHIB is presently trading at $0.00001745 on the technical front.

    Mixed sentiment is also reflected in the exchange signals. The Bid-Ask Volume Imbalance displays a -5.59% bearish signal, indicating more selling than buying interest on the market, while the Smart Price indicator is neutral at -0.01%.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Prediction for July 23
    Jul 23, 2024 - 10:23
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for July 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Jul 23, 2024 - 10:23
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Jul 23, 2024 - 10:23
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Impossible Cloud Network Reveals Strategic Roadmap for Decentralized Cloud Platform
    Sunami Network Launches SUUSD: A Revolutionary Stablecoin Combining Stability and Liquidity
    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Lucky 7.77% Increase on Shiba Inu (SHIB) More Important Than You Think
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for July 23
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD