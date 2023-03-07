Original U.Today article

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for March 7

Tue, 03/07/2023 - 17:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Litecoin (LTC) found local bottom yet?
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for March 7
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The rates of the top 10 coins are going down, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is not an exception to the rule, going down by 2.38%.

LTC/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Litecoin (LTC) may have found the local support at $85.21. If buyers can hold the mark above it until the end of the day, the growth may continue to the middle of the channel, to around the $87 area.

LTC/USD chart byTradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the bigger time frame as the price has made a false breakout of the support at $85.30. However, it is too early to think about fast growth as the altcoin needs more time to accumulate energy.

Related
SHIB Price Analysis for March 5

In this regard, consolidation in the range of $86-$90 is the more likely scenario.

LTC/BTC chart by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the price of Litecoin (LTC) has once again touched the support at 0.0038. Currently, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens near the mentioned mark, the breakout might be a prerequisite for a sharp drop to the 0.0037 area.

Litecoin is trading at $85.85 at press time.

#Litecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano Trading Volume Moons to 23 Billion ADA, Could This Spark New Bull Run?
03/07/2023 - 17:00
Cardano Trading Volume Moons to 23 Billion ADA, Could This Spark New Bull Run?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple's Policy Chief Co-Signs New Pro-Crypto US Legal Act, Here's What It's About
03/07/2023 - 16:30
Ripple's Policy Chief Co-Signs New Pro-Crypto US Legal Act, Here's What It's About
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Added to Verifiable Assets on Binance: Details
03/07/2023 - 16:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Added to Verifiable Assets on Binance: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide