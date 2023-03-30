Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 30

Thu, 03/30/2023 - 16:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP found local resistance levels yet?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 30
The market is trading sideways today as some coins are in the red zone, while others keep rising.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.38% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Today's slight upward move has not affected the overall technical position of Bitcoin (BTC). The rate keeps trading in the channel, accumulating power for a further move. Traders can think about a continued rise only if the price fixes above the $29,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,461 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 0.21%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $1,750-$1,800 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,794 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The price of XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.5582. Until the rate is below that mark, there is a chance to see a local correction. If that happens, the drop may continue to the important zone of $0.50.

XRP is trading at $0.5394 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

