LandRocker (LRT) Debuts on BingX, Releases Updated Roadmap

Advertisement

LandRocker (LRT), a cutting-edge Play-to-Earn game, expands the trading opportunities for its core cryptocurrency LRT. After completed funding round and listings on major DEXes and CEXes, LRT becomes available on BingX, a top-tier crypto exchange.

LandRocker's LRT token goes live on BingX following MEXC, Uniswap listings

According to the official statement by its team, LandRocker, a popular Play-to-Earn Web3 game on Polygon (MATIC), finally lists its LRT token on BingX, a tier-1 centralyzed crypto exchange. Spot LRT trading on BingX kicks off today, July 9, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

Being an essential element of the LandRocker gaming economy, the LRT token, once listed on BingX, is expected to provide more access for gamers and investors. This listing follows the successful launch of LRT on MEXC and Uniswap, further expanding the token's reach and usability.

During the recent presale of LRT, the team managed to secure a total of $2.8 million from a clutch of highly reputed investors, demonstrating the segment's confidence in LandRocker’s potential.

Also, more LRT token listings on the rest of the tier-1 centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bybit, KuCoin and Gate.io, are anticipated soon.

As explained by the game's team, LRT token will be protected from enormous inflation in future. Hardcoded algorithms will balance LandRocker's Play-to-Earn resources, while a controlled player count is set to avert oversaturation for a stable P2E economy.

20 million LRT prize pool open for LandRocker's Season Zero players

Besides LRT listing on BingX, the protocol released a dynamic roadmap to ensure a previously unseen level of transparency for all ecosystem participants.

LandRocker's new dynamic roadmap is the first of its kind among Web3 projects, and it is set to upend how gaming projects communicate progress. The feature integrates daily video updates and a live interactive map, allowing users to track the project's development in real time.

LandRocker's CEO Hamid Fathalian highlights that the introduction of a dynamic roadmap is able to set a new golden standard for the Web3 industry and Play-to-Earn segment:

We are pioneering a new level of transparency and engagement in the gaming industry with our dynamic roadmap. This approach sets a high standard for openness, strengthening the trust and involvement of our community and stakeholders, marking a first as no other project has implemented such a transparent and agile framework.

More and more GameFi enthusiasts are joining LandRocker's activities following the announcements. The game’s Season Zero offers players the chance to explore a universe with 79 quintillion unique planets and compete for a combined prize pool of 20 million LRT.